Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo Cie as at 31 December 2016, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

760,000 Groupe Eurotunnel shares

EUR 14,649,771.90 in cash

For reference,

as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2016, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

389,684 Groupe Eurotunnel shares

EUR 9,439,366.99 in cash

