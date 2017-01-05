Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo Cie as at 31 December 2016, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 760,000 Groupe Eurotunnel shares
- EUR 14,649,771.90 in cash
For reference,
as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2016, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:
- 389,684 Groupe Eurotunnel shares
- EUR 9,439,366.99 in cash
