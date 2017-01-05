Core Informatics Releases Sanger Sequencing and Microarray Genotyping Apps

Applications Expand Genomics Workflow Support for Research and Clinical Labs

BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Informatics today announced the release of two new genomics workflow solutions for use on the Platform for Science. The apps provide new capabilities for researchers and technicians executing microarray genotyping and Sanger sequencing workflows, and complement Core's existing solutions for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.

"The addition of these capabilities to our existing NGS applications creates a more holistic genomics solution," said Jeff Noonan, Core Informatics' Vice President of Business Development. "For example, now our biopharma clients who rely on Sanger for sequence validation in the development of therapeutics will be able to share a broader variety of sequencing data across their organizations without stepping out of the Platform for Science."

The Sanger sequencing applications enable data management for Sanger workflows for smaller-scale projects, long reads, and validation of NGS results. The apps can be used in regulated (GxP, CAP, CLIA, etc.) laboratory environments, as well as non-regulated environments supporting biopharma research.

The microarray genotyping applications enable large scale genotyping data management by providing end-to end sample tracking during microarray workflow execution using the Affymetrix GeneTitan®. The apps capture and manage critical data to enable industrial genome centers and core labs to initiate high-throughput, automated, and accurate genotyping more efficiently.

The Sanger sequencing and microarray genotyping apps enable research and clinical labs to handle multiple types of sequencing and genotyping workflows within the same software platform - the Platform for Science. The apps expand upon the capabilities in Core's application marketplace, such as biologics registration and molecular biology workflows, to provide more comprehensive coverage of customers' lab informatics needs.

