DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Masergy Communications Inc., a global leader in hybrid networking, managed security, and cloud communication solutions, today announced its second annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Scholarship Fund. As a technology innovator, Masergy continually supports the next generation of technology leaders through its scholarship award given to an undergraduate or graduate student who demonstrates excellence in their area of study.

"We are proud to support higher-education within these important fields of study, which will undoubtedly contribute important innovations to society," said Chris MacFarland, CEO, Masergy. "The STEM Scholarship Fund represents Masergy's commitment to lessen the financial burden for those students interested in pursuing science and technology."

Any student attending a 4-year accredited university with a major in a STEM field may apply for Masergy's scholarship. Students must submit their official academic (high school or college) transcript and a 500-word essay answering the following question: What actions will you take to evolve the sectors of technology and science once you graduate? Submissions are judged based on originality, creativity and quality of writing.

In its second year, Masergy's scholarship has already made a positive contribution. "I've been dreaming of being an engineer since I was a child!" said last year's winner, University of Washington student April Opsvig. "This scholarship grant from Masergy will help me achieve my goal."

Students interested in applying for the 2017 Masergy STEM Scholarship Program can access the registration here: maser.gy/stem2017. The submission deadline is August 15, 2017 and the winner will be announced in September 2017.

