Alcatel Launches A3 XL 6-Inch Phablet Offering Speed, Security and Style

Alcatel today announced at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) the launch of the Alcatel A3 XL phablet, a cross between phone and tablet, which comes with a stylish 6-inch screen for a better viewing experience, fingerprint recognition feature and super-fast LTE Category 4 connectivity.

The Alcatel A3 XL is the first of a new premium range of affordable mobile devices, the "A" series. This new family of mobile devices offers affordability, functionality and, most of all, fun.

The new Alcatel A3 XL has a new distinct design, a large immersive high-definition display, user-friendly fingerprint recognition technology and LTE connectivity that fully supports a wide range of data-heavy content and gaming activities. In addition, this spacious-screen smartphone comes fully loaded with a range of exclusive apps, mixing highly sophisticated technology with affordability.

"Our audience are those who really live on-the-go, are creative, socially active and are highly engaged with their communities of friends, family and work colleagues," said Vittorio Di Mauro, Senior Vice President Smart Connectivity Division, Alcatel. "The new Alcatel A3 XL enables them to watch the best HD movies and get an all-round fabulous multimedia experience, including gaming that involves high-volume data transfer. In short, it gives them a lot of bang for their buck. They will enjoy it."

The Alcatel A3 XL fingerprint recognition feature allows the smartphone to be unlocked with one quick tap. It also helps to answer calls, take photos, encrypt documents and quickly access other applications. Along with this feature, the Alcatel A3 XL has an enhanced speaker system that offers greater sound clarity. It also comes with dual-flash two cameras -- perfect for selfies -- along with a range ofapps to help enhance and personalize photos and albums. The phablet comes in a vibrant range of colors and 3D patterns.

"What's remarkable about the fingerprint recognition, besides greater security and easy access, is the price point at which we're able to deliver it," Mr. Di Mauro said. "At Alcatel, our mission is to make smartphones more affordable, accessible and provide an enjoyable experience to people everywhere. We've done that with the Alcatel A3 XL-- it's a great option for anyone seeking a full suite of features without blowing a hole in their budget."

Alcatel plans to roll out the Alcatel A3 XL in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America during the first quarter of 2017, before moving on to Europe in the second quarter.

About Alcatel Mobile Devices

Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and services worldwide. The company's portfolio of products is currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. According to telecommunication research firm IDC and company's data, the company ranked No. 7 and No. 10 among global phone manufacturers and global smartphone manufacturers respectively in the third quarter of 2016. The company also ranked No. 7 among global tablet manufacturers.

Alcatel branded devices from TCL Communication deliver innovative, feature-rich experiences that make access to today's mobile technology simple; offering a diverse portfolio of value-packed products equipped with the technology people want most. Its products and solutions resonate with millennial and Gen Z consumers with a simple, personal, authentic and fun approach. By combining an understanding of local markets and control of the end-to-end manufacturing process, Alcatel branded devices from TCL Communication delivers customized user experiences with innovative, feature-rich, high-performance mobile devices that allow consumers to explore and amplify the joy in the everyday.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Alcatel-Lucent used under license by TCL Communication. For more information, please visit http://www.alcatel-mobile.com/global-en/.