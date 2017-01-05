ETRM Stock Goes WildEnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ:ETRM) saw its stock climb by 106% on Thursday after the company's treatment for obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders was implanted at two additional institutes, creating a surge in ETRM stock.Called "vBloc" neurometabolic therapy, EnteroMedics flagship treatment's expansion announced on Thursday was a huge boon to the company.This is some much-needed good news for the struggling ETRM stock. Share value has been in steady and steep decline since 2012,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...