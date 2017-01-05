

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Company and the American Beverage Association have been sued in a California federal court for deceiving consumers about the risks of drinking Coke and other sugar-sweetened beverages.



The lawsuit alleges that the beverage giant and the trade association are using deceptive marketing campaign to mislead consumers about the ill effects of sugar drinks on health. Scientific studies show that consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks have a direct link to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.



The non-profit Praxis Project accuses Coca-Cola of misleading public into thinking that lack of exercise was the real reason for obesity.



'Coca-Cola and the ABA are misleading consumers about the health risks posed by sugar drinks, and claiming that there is no science linking sugar-sweetened beverages to obesity and related diseases,' the group said in a statement. 'The campaign also led consumers to believe that all calories are the same, when science indicates that sugar drinks play a distinct role in the obesity epidemic.'



