Regulatory News:

Transgene SA (Paris:TNG) (Euronext: TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2017:

March 20: 2016 Fiscal Year Results April 25: First Quarter 2017 Financial Results June 8: Annual Shareholders' Meeting September 18: First Half 2017 Financial Results October 19: Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

About Transgene

Transgene S.A. (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's two lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine for non-small cell lung cancer and Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus for liver cancer. The Company has several other programs, including TG4001, in clinical and preclinical development. Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005942/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Lucie Larguier, +33 (0)3 88 27 91 04

Director Corporate Communications IR

investorrelations@transgene.fr

or

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible Marine Perrier

+ 44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedr.co.uk