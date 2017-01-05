Bitdefender Unveils new Version of Bitdefender BOX the Most Advanced Iot Cybersecurity Solution, at CES 2017 in Las Vegas

BUCHAREST, Romania, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Bitdefender BOX will be showcased in the Bitdefender smart home from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8 at CES 2017, Sands A-C, and booth 40550

Complete privacy, data anonymization and malware scanning for all internet connected devices, while you're at home or away

Protects all Wi-Fi enabled devices, from gaming consoles to smart TVs, thermostats, cameras and smart light bulbs.

Enterprise-Grade intrusion prevention for your local network

Vulnerability Assessments to identify possible remote and unauthorized access, data theft or malicious attacks.

Bitdefender Total Security subscription for an unlimited number of devices

Improved hardware capabilities

Bitdefender,the innovative cybersecurity solutions provider, unveils at CES in Las Vegas the next-generation of Bitdefender BOX, the device turning the table on cyber-criminals and revolutionizing the way people protect themselves from malware, hackers, ransomware, phishing and other growing online threats.

The New Bitdefender BOX takes yet another step into the future of cybersecurity, advancing the technology behind privacy protection and data anonymization while giving you complete control of who accesses your connected home and warning you of vulnerabilities hidden in your home network. And it reinforces it all with even more powerful hardware and a Bitdefender Total Security subscription for an unlimited number of Windows, MacOS or Android devices.

With smart device hacking presenting a clear and present danger to all, Bitdefender packs the world's best antivirus technology, groundbreaking machine-learning algorithms and network intrusion prevention technology into the New Bitdefender BOX. This way you get protection not only for your computer and smartphones but for all IoT devices, from gaming consoles, smart TVs and thermostats to cameras and smart light bulbs.

"The number of internet connected devices we own has increased dramatically, so has our exposure to hacker attacks. Now is the time to rethink the way we do cybersecurity before we learn it the hard way," said Ciprian Istrate, Vice President Consumer Solutions at Bitdefender. "When making a purchase decision users should have in mind that Bitdefender was the first company to develop consumer IoT security technologies, a strong performance in third party malware detection tests and more than 15 years' experience."

The New Bitdefender BOX comes with Advanced Privacy & Data Protection that deploys enterprise-grade detection technology to secure your smart home, uses traffic analysis and event correlation mechanisms to stop others from invading your privacy and warns you when it's not safe to plug in your credit card data - even if the threat appeared just a minute ago.

The new Intrusion Prevention System inspects all traffic passing through to pinpoint any attempts to exploit a vulnerability and stop brute force attacks, port scanners and any other type of attacks.

Network Access Control gives you command of who uses your network and how, and Vulnerability Assessment 2 continuously scans and alerts you to network security flaws, checks every new device for vulnerabilities and tells you how to better secure your smart home.

Pre-orders for the new Bitdefender BOX will open this summer and shipments are to start by the end of the year in the United States, followed by Europe and Japan.

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that provides cutting edge end-to-end cyber security solutions and advanced threat protection to more than 500 million users in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender has consistently produced award-winning business and consumer security technology, and is a provider of choice in both hybrid infrastructure security and endpoint protection. Through R&D, alliances and partnerships, Bitdefender is trusted to be ahead and deliver robust security you can rely on. More information is available at http://www.bitdefender.com.



