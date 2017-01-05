TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Imex Systems Inc. ("Imex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IMEX), announces that the Company has granted a total of 1,550,000 options to management, directors and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.75 per share until December 29, 2019 and vest immediately.

About Imex Systems

Imex Systems Inc. is a Canadian software products and solution provider to Governments, Municipalities and Public Authorities in Canada and internationally. Imex primarily focuses on the E-Government and Smart Cities market that include payments. It helps public sector entities to provide "Any Time, Any Where, Any Device and Any Channel" convenience for citizens to access government services and help with digital transformation of government operations and streamline revenue. Imex's various product and service offerings include: iGov - a Digital Government Platform for all levels of governments, which provides all the pre-built components for building an effective Digital Government and supporting payment processing through multiple channels; iCity - a Smart City Solution; and miGov - a Mobile Government Framework.

