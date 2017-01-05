Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market Growth of 24% (2016-2020) - By End User, Vehicle Type & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global automotive blind spot detection market to grow at a CAGR of 24.22% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive blind spot detection market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers a combination of top down and bottom up approaches, wherein our in-house databases have been used to arrive at the global BSD market.

The use of wide-angle lenses in automotive camera modules used in ADAS (like the BSD systems) is gaining importance due to its wide field coverage and enhanced picture quality. OEMs are exploring safety solutions that capture the driver's blind spots on the road; hence, to expand the coverage field of cameras, the wide-angle technology is used. Although the image from wide angle lenses cameras are subject to certain irregularities such as radial distortion, uneven illumination, and tangential distortions that could negatively affect the output of the camera. OEMs and camera module manufacturers are actively investing to improve the output from wide-angle cameras.



According to the report, the quest for automobile safety is considered one of the key drivers in the development of advanced automobile safety systems. Advanced safety and security features are no longer limited to premium vehicles. Consumers are now more aware in terms of safety systems and technologies and are taking an interest in improving the safety systems for their vehicles. As a result, electronic equipment such as cameras and sensors are now being installed, even in entry-level vehicles. This has increased demand for in-vehicle electronic devices to examine situations and prevent accidents. Driver assistance and safety systems applications include BSD, FCW, surround-view systems, LDWS, and NVS.

Key vendors:



Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Denso

Harman

Mobileye

Siemens



