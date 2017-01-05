Research and Markets - Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market Growth of 6%, 2016-2020 with BUNN, Bloomfield & Wilbur Curtis Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts the global commercial coffee brewer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial coffee brewer market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of commercial coffee brewers.

With the increase in usage of coffee brewers in the commercial sector, manufactures are coming up with new technology for better usage experience. Features like 24 hours programmability allow users to know the exact time of the brew. The automatic shut-off feature in many commercial coffee brewers helps in preventing the warmer from being overheated or the coffee from being burnt and also helps in conserving energy. Some of the other improved features being introduced in commercial coffee brewers include digital controls, USB interface, precision controls, and double wall insulation to keep the coffee hot.

According to the report, innovations in brewed coffee are encouraging more consumers to try new flavors and develop a taste for the same. While brewed coffee is mostly served hot, nowadays, it is also being blended with other ingredients, such as ice, chicory, and chocolate. Cold brew coffee is also gaining significant popularity worldwide, mainly due to the health benefits, such as the lower levels of acidity, associated with it. Growing consumer preference for artisanal products is also driving the sales of new forms of coffee, such as cold brew or nitro coffee. Leading coffee chains, such as Starbucks, are also expanding their coffee offerings to enhance their overall sales.

BUNN

Bloomfield

Grindmaster-Cecilware

Hamilton Beach Brands

Wilbur Curtis



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Competitor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



Part 17: Appendix

