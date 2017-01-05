Research and Markets - Global Programmatic Advertising Display Market Growth of 18%, 2017-2021 With AOL, BrightRoll & Tremor Video Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Programmatic Advertising Display Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global programmatic advertising display market to grow at a CAGR of 18.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing popularity of mobile programmatic advertising display. The growth in mobile web is impacting the market share of programmatic advertising through mobile applications. The market share of programmatic advertising through mobile applications declined from 72% in 2014 to 62% in 2015 and to almost 55% in 2016. This is because advertisers are increasingly investing in mobile web because of the scope it provides for finding premium programmatic inventory.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in video RTB. The global video advertising market has moved from traditional TV to newer platforms such as online and mobile devices for video consumption. This has made it possible for brands to connect with their audience on a more personal level. Programmatic video advertising is an effective way to connect with consumers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low transparency in market. There is a lack of transparency in the global programmatic advertising display market because of the growing number of improper transactions. The publisher's ROI is based on the evaluation of inventory and the limited publishing and ad-exchange information that are the only accurately known details to them.

Key vendors:

AOL

BrightRoll

SpotXchange

Tremor Video

TubeMogul

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by display type

Part 07: Market segmentation by ad format

Part 08: Market segmentation by auction type

Part 09: Buying criteria

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Key leading countries

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7nnlg/global

