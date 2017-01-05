

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday's session in choppy trading action. The markets ended the day with mixed results.



Investors had their first opportunity to react to the minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Reserve, which came out after the European close yesterday. According to the minutes, the pace of further interest rate hikes may speed up if the jobs market continues to improve.



Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's closely watched U.S. employment report for December. A report on U.S. private sector employment today showed weaker than expected growth.



British consumer spending could be dampened this year by high inflation, that is largely driven by a weaker pound, Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said Thursday.



Britons could 'throttle back' their spending plans somewhat this year after a robust 2016, Haldane said at an event in London, held by the think tank the Institute for Government.



The BoE policymaker also said that the full economic impact of 'Brexit' are yet to be known. The end-point of 'Brexit' negotiations is unknowable, he added.



Haldane also said that there was no single policy act that will lift the spirits of the economy, or create a more even recovery. He also noted that political uncertainty was clearly higher now though markets are relatively placid. There will be a reconciliation between the two at some point, he said.



The BoE rate-setter said that though the bank is watching lending to households, there was no cause for alarm as household borrowing was not tearing away, only growing moderately.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.04 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.03 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.05 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.01 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.03 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.08 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.45 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank fell 0.79 percent after the lender agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a tax fraud case brought by the U.S. Justice Department.



Volkswagen rose 0.84 percent. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the automaker must face American investor claims over Dieselgate in the U.S.



In Paris, industrial-gas supplier Air Liquide finished higher by 0.05 percent, after it agreed to buy the Serdex division of Bayer for an undisclosed amount.



Airbus increased 1.89 percent after an upgrade by Morgan Stanley to 'Overweight' from 'Equal weight.'



In London, homebuilder Persimmon jumped 7.18 percent after issuing a positive trading update for the second half of 2016. Taylor Wimpey also rose 4.96 percent and Barratt Development added 2.81 percent.



Rolls Royce dropped 4.19 percent as JP Morgan Chase & Co cut its price target on the stock.



Shares of Churchill China soared 7.60 percent. The company said its operating performance for 2016 is likely to be ahead of current market estimates and well ahead of 2015.



Randgold Resources jumped 4.77 percent and Fresnillo surged 6.39 percent as gold prices climbed.



Eurozone producer prices increased for the first time since mid 2013 in November, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Producer prices gained unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in November from prior year, following a 0.4 percent drop in October. This was the first annual increase since June 2013, when prices rose 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop in producer prices in November.



Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in December, driven by marked rise in new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in December from 53.9 in November.



The U.K. service sector expanded at the fastest pace since July 2015, fueled by strong new order growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The headline Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 in December from 55.2 in November.



China's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in 45 months in December as both manufacturers and services providers reported stronger increases in business activity.



The Caixin composite output index climbed to 53.5 in December from 52.9 in November, survey results from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.4 from 53.1 a month ago. Services companies posted the strongest rise in activity for 17 months.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 153,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 215,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected an increase of about 172,000 jobs compared to the addition of 216,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000 from the 265,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Service sector activity in the U.S. saw continued growth in the month of December, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Thursday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index came in at 57.2 in December, unchanged from the November figure. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the service sector.



Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to show a modest decrease, with the consensus estimate calling for a reading of 56.8.



