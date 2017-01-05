Technavio's latest report on the global cancer monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Monoclonal antibodies are produced by using genetic engineering techniques, and they target antigens in cells, tissues, and organs. They display excellent efficacy and repeatability in clinical applications to treat various diseases with minimal side effects. Their mechanism of action, the absence of generic pathway, and therapeutic applications distinguish them from other targeted therapeutics.

F. Hoffman-La Roche is the leader in cancer mAbs market, holding a 53.83% market share. The company has an established presence in the global cancer mAbs market with products such as Avastin, PERJETA, KADCYLA, MabThera/Rituxan, Herceptin, and GAZYVA/Gazyvaro. Other vendors with competitive antibodies are expected to emerge in the market during the forecast period, providing a competitive market space.

The top three emerging trends driving the global cancer mAbs market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciencesresearch analysts are:

Emergence of targeted and combination therapies

Joint ventures and partnerships for R&D

Advent of biosimilars expected to improve treatment rates

"Targeted and combination therapies exploit the surface markers or properties specific to diseased or infected cells. These therapies are being increasingly developed for the treatment of cancers and inflammatory diseases as they cause very few or no adverse side effects. Additionally, they target multiple pathways, which reduces the risk of developing treatment-resistant disorders, thus making them a highly desirable treatment option," says Sapna Jha, one of the lead market analysts at Technavio for oncology research.

Oncologists in both the US and Europe show a clear preference for the use of YERVOY in combination with Temodar or Zelboraf or the generic Dacarbazine in the treatment of advanced melanoma. Also, RG7446 in combination with chemotherapy plus atezolizumab, venetoclax in combination with obinutuzumab, RG7446 in combination with Avastin plus atezolizumab, among others, are currently under the Phase III of clinical testing for the treatment of various types of cancer. The approval of these therapies during the forecast period is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

Vendors are forming strategic alliances to co-develop, license, and commercialize mAbs globally. Such ventures are extremely beneficial as they enable the utilization of expertize and equipment of both the companies to develop and market novel, highly efficient drugs. They also ensure a constant inflow of investments to ensure the research is not interrupted, thus ensuring timely delivery of products.

Seattle Genetics collaborated with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop a combination of OPDIVO and ADCETRIS to treat hematologic malignancies. Similarly, Vectibix, which was developed by Amgen, is now marketed in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals in Japan. Such practices ensure not only good returns for the vendors, and in-turn the market, but also ensures quick access to these much needed drugs to the customer base.

"The growing demand for quality care has led to the increased use of cancer mAbs. Countries worldwide are under pressure to address this demand without adding a financial burden to the patients. mAb biosimilars will play a prominent role in this scenario as they have identical active pharmaceutical ingredients to their originator biologic compounds," says Sapna.

Biosimilars are widely preferred as they are less expensive than biologics, which ensures higher accessibility. The patent expiry of branded biologics, which are very expensive, will lead to the emergence of their biosimilars such as ABP 215 (biosimilar bevacizumab) and ABP 980 (biosimilar trastuzumab) during the forecast period. The demand for these drugs is very high, ensuring a healthy revenue for the market.

