KANSAS CITY, KS--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Arcademics, the online multiplayer edu-gamers, today announced its annual national multiplication competition, the Arcademics Cup, is scheduled for Feb. 2-3, 2017. Last year, over 15,000 students around the U.S. participated in the free online opportunity.

When the Cup starts, students can login on their computers or devices and race for prizes. Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories such as Top Scores, Most Points, Percent Correct, Class Points, and School Points. Prizes include iPads, pizza parties, and subscriptions to Arcademics Plus.

In addition to challenging students and utilizing classroom technology, the Arcademics Cup also provides teachers with critical insights into student performance. Student response data is visualized for teachers in trend reports.

"Our students really enjoyed last year's Arcademics Cup, and their performance data was interesting to look through... helped me find areas for intervention," said David Woodward, Math Specialist at Boulder Valley Schools.

Students in first through sixth grade are eligible for the online racing competition. Classrooms not currently utilizing Arcademics Plus can sign up for a free trial teacher account to register students, who can participate in the competition at no cost to them or the teacher.

To learn more about the Arcademics Cup and sign up your students, visit www.arcademics.com/cup.

About Arcademics

Arcademics creates research-based and standards-aligned free educational games that engage, motivate, and teach K-6 students in practicing math and language arts. To learn more, visit www.arcademics.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter @Arcademics.

