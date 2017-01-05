Research and Markets - Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth of 10% by 2021, with Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb & Takeda Pharmaceuticals Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of branded cancer mAbs and biosimilars used to treat cancer. It also considers the revenues to be generated from the sales of drugs that are expected to be launched into the market along with the decline in revenues from the patent expiries of the marketed drugs during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of targeted and combination therapies. Targeted and combination therapies are being increasingly developed for the treatment of cancers and inflammatory diseases. These therapies, which exploit the surface markers or properties of diseased or infected cells, cause fewer adverse side effects than conventional non-targeted therapies.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand for ADCs. Antibodies are increasingly becoming the preferred choice to treat diseases such as respiratory, oncology, and inflammatory diseases. Understanding diseases at a molecular level increases the development and use of antibodies. The use of ADCs, including radioimmunotherapy and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy, is growing. The increasing use of these antibodies in drug development increases revenue generation in the global next-generation biologics market, thereby contributing to the cancer mAbs market growth.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complicated regulatory framework. Gaining regulatory approval is often difficult, unpredictable, and subjective.

Key vendors:



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Amgen

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Takeda Pharmaceuticals



