05.01.2017 | 19:11
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Growth of 10% by 2021, with Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb & Takeda Pharmaceuticals Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of branded cancer mAbs and biosimilars used to treat cancer. It also considers the revenues to be generated from the sales of drugs that are expected to be launched into the market along with the decline in revenues from the patent expiries of the marketed drugs during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of targeted and combination therapies. Targeted and combination therapies are being increasingly developed for the treatment of cancers and inflammatory diseases. These therapies, which exploit the surface markers or properties of diseased or infected cells, cause fewer adverse side effects than conventional non-targeted therapies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in demand for ADCs. Antibodies are increasingly becoming the preferred choice to treat diseases such as respiratory, oncology, and inflammatory diseases. Understanding diseases at a molecular level increases the development and use of antibodies. The use of ADCs, including radioimmunotherapy and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy, is growing. The increasing use of these antibodies in drug development increases revenue generation in the global next-generation biologics market, thereby contributing to the cancer mAbs market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complicated regulatory framework. Gaining regulatory approval is often difficult, unpredictable, and subjective.

Key vendors:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Amgen
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: mAbs: Overview

Part 06: Timeline of mAbs for cancer

Part 07: Pipeline portfolio

Part 08: Market landscape

Part 09: Market segmentation by type of mAbs

Part 10: Market segmentation by MOA

Part 11: Geographical segmentation

Part 12: Market drivers

Part 13: Impact of drivers

Part 14: Market challenges

Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 16: Market trends

Part 17: Vendor landscape

Part 18: Key vendor analysis

Part 19: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8rp2xp/global_cancer

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire