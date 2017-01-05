USA Public Safety Technology and Solutions Market Analysis Forecasts Report 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Public Safety Technology and Solutions: Market Analysis and USA Forecasts 2016 - 2020" report to their offering.

Enhanced 9-1-1 is a North American telephone network (NANP) feature of the 9-1-1 emergency-calling system that automatically associates a physical address with the calling party's telephone number. A second phase of Enhanced 9-1-1 service allows a wireless device to be located geographically using various radio-location technologies from the cellular network, or by using a Global Positioning System (GPS) built into the phone itself.

This report evaluates the current state of public safety technology and solutions and assesses emerging technologies and potential future solutions. The report also provides forecasts for public safety technology spending in the United States for 2016 through 2020.

Emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) are expected to improve emergency response effectiveness and also protect first responders themselves. Coupled with LTE, 5G, and other broadband wireless systems, AR and other technologies will bring about an entirely new class of public safety applications and services that are heretofore inconceivable.



Leveraging Big Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for public safety is also important for the future of public safety. There is an increasing demand for ubiquitous data connection for the public safety community. Data connectivity of the future will come from many sources, many of which will be machine-to-machine based, requiring little or no human interaction. There is also an opportunity to improve public safety by leveraging data analytics, especially in the area of real-time processing at the edge.



Report Benefits:



- Forecasts for USA 2016 to 2020

- Understand current public safety technologies

- Identify emerging tech and solutions for public safety

- Understand the use of Big Data and IoT for public safety

- Learn about GIS, positioning, and location management methods

- Learn about the impact of LTE on next generation public safety apps

- R&D and planners in other regions will learn about USA public safety



Target Audience:



- Network operators

- System integrators

- LMR radio suppliers

- Public safety agencies

- Public safety app developers

- Network infrastructure providers



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Public Safety in Perspective

2.2 Scope of Public Safety

2.3 Emergency Response and Control

2.4 Current Technology Supporting Public Safety



3 Leading Companies and Solutions

3.1 Airbus DS

3.2 Alcatel-Lucent

3.3 Carousel Industries

3.4 Cisco

3.5 Ericsson

3.6 General Dynamics Corporation

3.7 Harris Corporation

3.8 Hitachi Technology

3.9 IBM

3.10 InterDigital

3.11 Intrado (West)

3.12 Lockheed Martin

3.13 Motorola Solutions

3.14 NICE

3.15 Nokia Networks

3.16 Northrop Grumman

3.17 Raytheon

3.18 Telecommunications Systems Inc.

3.19 Thales



4 Important Global Public Safety Organizations

4.1 APCO

4.2 CALEA

4.3 EENA

4.4 ETRI

4.5 FEMA

4.6 NICE

4.7 NENA

4.8 NIST

4.9 NPSTC

4.10 PSCR



5 Next Generation Public Safety Communications and Apps

5.1 Next Generation 9-1-1

5.2 Improved Location Data: Proximity and Indoor Location

5.3 Broadband: LTE, 5G, and Beyond

5.4 Augmented Reality (AR) in Public Safety

5.5 Virtual Reality in Public Safety

5.6 Integrated Wireless Devices, Communications, and Apps



6 Next Generation Big Data Analytics and Public Safety



7 Internet of Things (IoT) and Next Generation Public Safety Systems



8 US Public Safety Forecasts 2016 - 2020

8.1 Overall Public Safety IT Spending

8.2 Public Safety Device Spending

8.3 Public Safety Spending by Segment



9 Summary and Recommendations



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkqkbp/public_safety

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716