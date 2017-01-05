Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2017-2021: Driven by Cost & Energy Savings for Businesses - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global integrated building management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 12.48% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global integrated building management systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of IBMS products and components, software installations, and services that include consulting, system installation, and support and maintenance



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is highly customized systems offered to end-users. IBMS vendors are facing increasing competition worldwide due to several third-party system integrators that operate on a regional and local level. In order to tackle this issue, vendors are offering end-users with integrated systems based on the user requirements and building specifications.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is cost and energy savings for businesses. Organizations have become increasingly aware of the overall benefits and savings from effectively managing their building facilities. In addition, businesses are more inclined in streamlining their processes and building facilities to reflect greater profits in their operations. To achieve that, building facilities need to function in an optimized manner, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency of their business process.



Further, the report states that higher switching cost is one of the major factors that negatively affects the adoption of IBMS. Several cost-driven enterprises find it difficult to transform from their traditional building systems to an integrated system approach because of the high switching costs. The switching cost of these automation systems is higher than that of a conventional system. However, effective utilization of IBMS requires proper installation in the building, which involves a higher cost of implementation and commissioning.

Key vendors:



Cisco

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

United Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by solution



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2s34gj/global_integrated

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716