Research and Markets - Corporate Training Market in the US - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Key Vendors are Articulate, GP Strategies & Skillsoft

The report forecasts the corporate training market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 9.54% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the corporate training market in the US for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through sales of training products and related services for a fee or subscription.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is corporate m-learning. The growing demand for corporate training is fueling the market development for m-learning, which depends heavily on content creation and management. Apart from being cost-effective, m-learning supports the availability of certain online employment-oriented training programs on mobile devices. We note that m-learning courses have radically improved the method of employee training.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing popularity of training through social collaboration tools. An increasing number of organizations is incorporating social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn into their learning environments. Through social networks, employees can engage in informal learning options through blogs, wikis, and discussion forums, which are considered as effective training tools.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rising penetration of MOOCs. MOOCs courses are largely deployed not only by institutions but are also embraced by the corporate sector. Many organizations worldwide are using MOOCs for different reasons. More than 350 companies have paid Coursera and Udacity for identifying bright students across relevant courses. The selected candidates could further be referred as prospect candidates for specific job offers in companies.

Key Vendors:

Articulate

GP Strategies

Miller Heiman

Skillsoft

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Economic overview

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market drivers

Part 08: Impact of drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Corporate training market in US

Part 13: Market segmentation by product

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Other prominent vendors

Part 17: Appendix

