Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal child care management software marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105006190/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global child care management software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global child care management software market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10% through the forecast period. The major factors driving this growth are the increasing number of women in the global workforce, growing demand for optimization of child care center processes, rise in collaborative learning, and increasing admissions in reputed primary schools.

"One of the trends currently impacting this market is the increasing integration of CRM tools. The integration of childcare management software with CRM software is leading to an increased enrollment in childcare centers. This integration is enabling the effective management of all processes starting from initial inquiry to enrollment by providing a secure system that stores valuable information," says Amrita Choudhury, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global child care management software market is highly fragmented with the presence of many niche players who have managed to establish a sizeable market presence globally. The key vendors are EZChildTrack,Jackrabbit Technologies, Personalized Software,Procare Software, SmartCare, and SofterWare. The competition in the market is expected to intensify through the forecast period, with an increase in the demand for child care management software. Vendors are investing in the development of customized solutions and innovative offerings to improve their position in the global market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55471

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top six vendors in the global child care management software market:

EZChildTrack

EZChildTrack is a provider of child care management software and child care programs. The company provides specialized software solutions for schools, child care, and other educational organizations.

The company's Child Care Management Software is a web-based child care software that covers all aspects of child care management. The software helps the child care program directors and daycare staff to manage operations from a single system. Some of the features covered in the software are parent portal, electronic registration form, calendar-based enrollment, account management, communication tools, iPad interface, staff attendance, meal tracking, and attendance tracking.

Jackrabbit Technologies

Jackrabbit Technologies is a provider of the web-based child care management system. The company's solutions help child care center, after-school, and preschool programs to manage enrollment, scheduling, attendance, billing, and communications efficiently.

The company designs online solutions for small and medium-sized child care centers. The software keeps all information related to child care center in the cloud and eliminates paperwork and streamlines business operations to focus on child care management.

Personalized Software

Personalized Software is a provider of child care management and accounting software. The company's child care management solutions help the child care centers to manage administration, management, and record-keeping requirements.

The company provides child care management software, named Childcare Manager, which fits the needs of child care centers of all sizes. The software provides cost-effective and quick and easy access to all data related to family, child, and employees.

Procare Software

The company is a provider of child care management software suitable for child care centers, daycare centers, preschool and after-school programs, child enrichment programs, child activity centers, and sports clubs.

Procare Software simplifies the management of child and family information in a variety of child care management businesses. The features of the software are child care software security and database management, family and child records, employee records and time sheets, payroll management, budgets, expenses, and financial reporting, and immunization reporting.

SmartCare

SmartCare is a provider of child care management software for child care businesses of all sizes. The company provides child care management solutions to help the centers manage attendance, billing, employee data, allergy records, child and family data, and real-time ratios efficiently.

The company's Management Software is easy to use and manages all features of the child care center. The features of the software include billing and payments, electronic record keeping, attendance management, real-time updates to parents via Parent App, mobile access, and child and family tracking.

SofterWare

SofterWare is a provider of child care management for the nonprofit community, child care centers, camps, and schools. The company's solutions help the child care centers to increase profitability and staff proficiency.

It offers EZ-CARE Child Care Management Software, which efficiently handles all the complex administrative tasks of a child care center. The features of the EZ-CARE software are parent, child, and staff recordkeeping, health and immunization records, pick-up/drop-off tracking, door security, and parent and staff communication.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Baby Stroller and Pram Market 2017-2021

Global Baby and Child Proofing Products Market 2016-2020

Global Baby Warming Devices Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computing, data center, and IT security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105006190/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com