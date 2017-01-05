The global mosquito repellent marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global mosquito repellent marketfor 2017-2021. By product type, this market is segmented into a coil, vaporizer, spray, mat, and other segments.

The global mosquito repellent market is forecast to grow to USD 10.63 billion by 2021, with 66.6% of the incremental growth originating from APAC. The major drivers responsible for this growth will be the rising number of mosquito-borne diseases, marketing, and government initiatives promoting the use of mosquito repellents, and advancements in technology and innovations.

Technavio's research study segments the global mosquito repellent market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest mosquito repellant market

"APAC is the largest market segment in the global mosquito repellent market, holding a market share of over 55% in 2016. Analysts at Technavio forecast that this region will continue to hold market dominance through the forecast period due to growing awareness of the benefits of using household insecticides. Aggressive marketing through television advertisements will lead to high adoption rates of these products in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to fuel the market's growth," says Poonam Saini, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for retail goodsresearch.

The sub-tropical climate prevalent in a majority of the countries in APAC is favorable for mosquito breeding. This has resulted in a rising incidence of mosquito-borne diseases, thereby driving the demand for mosquito repellents in the region. China holds the largest share within APAC, with mosquito coils being the most demanded product. Manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks by offering products through different retail formats, and focusing on building a solid brand reputation. Other important contributors from the region are India and Thailand.

EMEA: fastest growing mosquito repellent market

EMEA is forecast to be the fastest-growing market segment, with a CAGR of 6.55% through the forecast period. In recent times, Europe has been recording a high number of malaria, chikungunya, and West Nile fever cases. With the rising instances of mosquito-borne diseases, consumers are also becoming more conscious and have started taking more preventive measures, thus driving the demand for mosquito repellents in the region.

France is the largest consumer of mosquito repellents in the region. This segment is driven by the weather conditions which are favorable for the proliferation of insects, which has resulted in an increased consumption of mosquito repellents. S. C. Johnson Son is the biggest player is this market, holding over 65% of the market (2015 figures). France is followed by Germany, where extreme climatic conditions facilitate high rates of mosquito growth during high temperature and mild winter, thereby bringing in high demand for mosquito repellents.

Americas: market segment driven by high demand from the US

"This relative young market is seeing the entrance of many vendors in recent times, especially in regions like Latin America. For example, MosquitNo is growing rapidly in the Latin American mosquito repellent market by marketing itself as a brand that offers natural mosquito repellents. The company also offers innovative and eco-friendly products such as insect repellent fabric conditioners," says Poonam.

The US holds over 70% of this market segment, putting it in the lead. Innovative product releases continue to bring in new demand from this region, ensuring continued sales and customer acquisition. For instance, Spectrum Brands introduced a new product AccuShot, which is a novel, push-button spray with refills. This brought in significant revenue to the market, and more product launches like this will keep the market on an upward trend. Brazil is the next biggest market segment from the region, where there is a high demand for mosquito repellents due to frequent incidences of dengue. S. C. Johnson Son with its flagship brands Baygon and Raid, and Reckitt Benckiser Group with its flagship brand Mortein are the leading players in this market.

The top vendors in the global mosquito repellent market highlighted in the report are:

Godrej Consumer Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

S. C. Johnson Son

Spectrum Brands

