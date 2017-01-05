US Market Report for Dental Anesthetics 2017: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Dental Anesthetics 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

This market includes topical and the local injection segments. Unlike other segmentations covered in this report, these two segments were not substitutes, but rather they were used in conjunction with one another. Growth in this market will be driven by increases in the sales of more expensive anesthetic components such as articaine and mepivacaine. Additional growth may stem from product innovation in the topical space, as delivery methods are improved with needleless syringes and spray anesthetics. The future of the dental anesthetic market will be determined by the performance of new products such as needle-free anesthetics. As the needle triggers anxiety and discomfort for many patients, companies accelerated research on needle-free ways of delivering desensitizers.



Such methods include very fine jets of medication, nasal mists and liquids that set as gel and are absorbed by the tissue. Needle-free anesthetics are growing in popularity; however, they are still not recommended for the lower jaw due to the density of that bone and the high length of procedures involving it. In so far as alternative methods will not cover the whole range of dental procedures requiring anesthetics, the local injection method will continue to dominate the anesthetic market.



General Report Contents



- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Dental Materials Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates



2. Dental Anesthetic Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Topical Dental Anesthetic Market

2.3.2 Local Injection Dental Anesthetic Market

2.4 Unit Analysis And Forecast

2.4.1 Dental Anesthetic Market By Drug Type

2.5 Drivers And Limiters

2.5.1 Market Drivers

2.5.2 Market Limiters

2.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Brainlab

Medtronic

Stryker

Aesculap Inc.

Medtech Surgical

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Renishaw

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis

Smith & Nephew

