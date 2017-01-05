United States Dental Core Build-Up Materials Market Report 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Dental Core Build-Up Materials 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

This market includes composite and GI and RMGI core build-up material segments as well as a residual segment for other materials used in core procedures. Growth in this market will be driven predominately by increases in composite core-build up procedures. The aging American population is by far the main driver of the dental materials market. As the baby boomer generation reaches retirement, their dental needs compound. This generation reached 70 years of age in 2016. They are projected to live longer than previous generations, and therefore are more likely to invest in their teeth during the remainder of their lives. Consequently, the demand for dental core build-up materials will increase due to this generation's need for more prosthetics and root canals.



In addition to their aging teeth that need to be replaced, the American population is also going through a cosmetic transformation. The demand for tooth-colored restorations has increased tremendously in the past few decades; and this trend impacted the dental materials market significantly. In the context of dental core build-up materials, this translates to more all-ceramic restorations, and therefore a higher demand for natural tooth-colored build-up materials such as composites.



General Report Contents



- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Dental Core Build-Up Material Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Total Dental Core Build-Up Material Market

2.3.2 Composite Resin Dental Core Build-Up Material Market

2.3.3 Gi And Rmgi Dental Core Build-Up Material Market

2.3.4 Other Dental Core Build-Up Material Market

2.4 Unit Analysis And Forecast

2.4.1 Dental Core Build-Up Material Market By Material Type

2.4.2 Dental Core Build-Up Material Market By Delivery Type

2.4.3 Dental Core Build-Up Material Market By Curing Method

2.4.4 Units Sold By Distribution

2.5 Drivers And Limiters

2.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Brainlab

Medtronic

Stryker

Aesculap Inc.

Medtech Surgical

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Renishaw

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis

Smith & Nephew

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2dg5n/us_market_report

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716