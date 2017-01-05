US Market Overview for Dental Materials 2017 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Overview for Dental Materials 2017 - MedView" report to their offering.

One major trend within the dental material market is the continual improvement of delivery systems, which are tailored towards reducing material waste. As these developments help dentists scavenge materials, the need to purchase additional material is reduced. Newer technologies such as capsules/unit dose dispensers significantly decrease the amount of wasted material for each dental procedure.

The U.S. market for dental materials includes dental cements, impression materials, direct restoratives, temporary restoratives, bonding agents, core build-up materials and anesthetic materials. The overall U.S. dental material market is projected to experience modest growth over the forecast period, largely limited by the emergence of intraoral scanners. Although digitization is yet to become widespread, it has already impacted the dental material market, particularly towards impression and temporary restorative materials.



As digital impression taking scanners are becoming more affordable and popular, the need for dental impression and temporary restorative materials is dwindling. Despite the gradual digitization of dental offices, this trend will still put short term pressure on both the prices and unit sales.

General Report Contents



- Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

- Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

- Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

- Section on recent mergers & acquisitions



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. U.S. Dental Materials Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Impression Materials

2.1.1.1 Alginate

2.1.1.2 Polyether

2.1.1.3 Vinyl Polysiloxane

2.1.2 Direct Restorative Materials

2.1.2.1 Amalgam

2.1.2.2 Composites

2.1.2.3 Gi And Rmgi Materials

2.1.3 Temporary Restorative Materials

2.1.4 Bonding Agents

2.1.4.1 Total-Etch Systems

2.1.4.2 Self-Etch Systems

2.1.4.3 Universal-Etch Systems

2.1.5 Core Build-Up Materials

2.1.6 Dental Cements

2.1.6.1 Temporary Cements

2.1.6.2 Permanent Cements

2.1.7 Dental Local Anesthetics

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Trend Analysis By Segment

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

2.6 Mergers And Acquisitions



