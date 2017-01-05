United States Dental Materials Procedure Numbers Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Procedure Numbers for Dental Materials 2017 - MedPro" report to their offering.

The U.S. market for dental materials includes dental cements, impression materials, direct restoratives, temporary restoratives, bonding agents, core build-up materials and anesthetic materials. The overall U.S. dental material market is projected to experience modest growth over the forecast period, largely limited by the emergence of intraoral scanners. Although digitization is yet to become widespread, it has already impacted the dental material market, particularly towards impression and temporary restorative materials.

One major trend within the dental material market is the continual improvement of delivery systems, which are tailored towards reducing material waste. As these developments help dentists scavenge materials, the need to purchase additional material is reduced. Newer technologies such as capsules/unit dose dispensers significantly decrease the amount of wasted material for each dental procedure.

The three main competitors have upheld their share of the dental material market over the years due to a multitude of factors. In addition to a long history of acquisitions, the dominance of both 3M ESPE and Kerr is largely due to having a presence in all segments of the dental material arena, with the exception of local anesthetics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Procedure Numbers

2.1 Procedure Overview

2.1.1 Dental Cement Procedures

2.1.2 Impression Material Procedures

2.1.3 Direct Restorative Procedures

2.1.4 Temporary Restorative Procedures

2.1.5 Bonding Procedures

2.1.6 Core Build-Up Procedures

2.1.7 Anesthetic Procedures

Companies Mentioned

Brainlab

Medtronic

Stryker

Aesculap Inc.

Medtech Surgical

Mazor Robotics

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray

Hansen Medical

Renishaw

Corindus Vascular Robotics

Catheter Precision

Stereotaxis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqsqs7/us_procedure

