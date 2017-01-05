Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Alkali Metal Silicates Market in Greece: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of alkali metal silicates market in Greece.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Greece

Alkali Metal Silicates market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. GREECE: COUNTRY PROFILE

1.1. General characteristics

1.2. Economic review

2. SILICATES AND ALKALI METAL SILICATES MARKET IN GREECE

2.1. Overview of silicates market

2.2. Producers of silicates and commercial alkali metal silicates, including contact details and product range

3. GREECE'S FOREIGN TRADE IN SILICATES AND COMMERCIAL ALKALI METAL SILICATES

3.1. Export and import of sodium metasilicates

3.2. Export and import of silicates of sodium other than sodium metasilicates

3.3. Export and import of silicates other than of sodium or potassium

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN GREECE

5. SILICATES AND ALKALI METAL SILICATES CONSUMERS IN GREEK MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Alkali Metal Silicates in Greece

5.2. Alkali Metal Silicates consumers in Greece

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p84kfs/alkali_metal

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105006295/en/

