Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE MKT: WTT), today announced an agreement with AR Europe for the distribution of its Boonton Electronics and Noisecom products throughout Europe. AR Europe's RF expertise and instrumentation experience along with their sales and distribution reach will place the full Boonton and Noisecom product portfolios of RF power meters, USB power sensors, and noise generation devices in front of design and test engineers, system integrators, and field service technicians across Europe. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. is committed to working with Europe to provide the highest quality customer service, technical support and RF instrumentation solutions.

"AR Europe's focus on both commercial and military aspects of communications, compliance, automotive and aerospace sectors are well aligned with our focus and our products," said Dan Monopoli, General Manager of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.'s Test and Measurement segment. "Their approach to relationship building and customer service, as well as the complementary nature of their current product portfolio will help us find new opportunities and growth across Europe."

Mark Reeve, Director of Operations for AR Europe added, "We are very pleased to be appointed the European distribution partner for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. The Boonton and Noisecom brands are well established, respected and recognized in the industry for offering a range of high quality, innovative products which are a perfect fit for us."

About AR Europe

AR Europe supplies countries throughout Europe with the most advanced and innovative power amplifiers, antennas, and modules for EMC testing, wireless, medical and industrial applications. The company also provides the highest level of support. AR's trained engineers perform installations, verification calibration services, technical support, repairs, maintenance, and more from its service centers in the UK, France, Benelux and Germany.

About Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. is a global designer and manufacturer of radio frequency ("RF") and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries. We market our products and services worldwide under the Boonton Electronics ("Boonton"), Microlab/FXR ("Microlab") and Noisecom brands. Wireless Telecom's products help telecom carriers and equipment companies, cable companies, cell phone and amplifier manufacturers, radar and avionics firms, and base station and in-building systems integrators, and military and aerospace to optimize their wireless and communications technologies. These technologies include RF, microwave, WiMAX, WCDMA, LTE, jitter, PIM, DAS, satellite, cable communications, antennas, power-splitters, single point of interface, and high-speed serial communications. Key customers include Ericsson, Verizon, AT&T, Rogers, Thales, Boeing, Raytheon, Varian, FAA, US Navy, US Air Force and many other technology leaders.

