Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ammonia, Anhydrous And In Aqueous Solution Market in Italy: Business Report 2016" report to their offering.

The report presents analysis of ammonia, anhydrous and in aqueous solution market in Italy.

Report Scope:

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Italy

Ammonia, Anhydrous And In Aqueous Solution market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

The report will help you to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen your company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. ITALY: COUNTRY PROFILE

2. AMMONIA MARKET IN ITALY

2.1. Overview of ammonia market

2.2. Producers of ammonia, including contact details and product range

2.2.1. Producers of anhydrous ammonia

2.2.2. Producers of ammonia in aqueous solution

3. ITALY'S FOREIGN TRADE IN AMMONIA

3.1. Export and import of anhydrous ammonia: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of ammonia in aqueous solution

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN ITALY

5. AMMONIA CONSUMERS IN ITALIAN MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Ammonia, Anhydrous And In Aqueous Solution in Italy

5.2. Ammonia, Anhydrous And In Aqueous Solution consumers in Italy

