Donnerstag, 05.01.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,082 Euro		+0,001
+1,23 %
WKN: 915525 ISIN: PTSAG0AE0004 Ticker-Symbol: QSI 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAG GEST SOLUCOES AUTOMOVEL GLOBAIS SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAG GEST SOLUCOES AUTOMOVEL GLOBAIS SGPS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
05.01.2017 | 20:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SAG GEST - SOLUÃ‡Ã•ES AUTOMÃ"VEL GLOBAIS, SGPS, SA: SAG GEST - SOLUÃ‡Ã•ES AUTOMÃ"VEL GLOBAIS, SGPS, SA reports on the change of the composition of the Board of Directors of SIVA - Sociedade de Importacão de Veiculos Automóveis, SA.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SAG GEST - SOLUÃ‡Ã•ES AUTOMÃ"VEL GLOBAIS, SGPS, SA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)