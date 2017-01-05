

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar has extended its losses from the previous session against its major rivals Thursday afternoon. The buck was down ahead of the release of the minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and has dropped further following the release of the weaker than expected private sector employment report this morning. Investors are anxiously awaiting the release of the U.S. jobs report for December on Friday.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 153,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 215,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected an increase of about 172,000 jobs compared to the addition of 216,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000 from the 265,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Service sector activity in the U.S. saw continued growth in the month of December, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Thursday. The ISM said its non-manufacturing index came in at 57.2 in December, unchanged from the November figure. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the service sector.



Economists had expected the non-manufacturing index to show a modest decrease, with the consensus estimate calling for a reading of 56.8.



The dollar has fallen to a 5-day low of $1.0590 against the Euro this afternoon, from Wednesday's early high of around $1.0390.



Eurozone producer prices increased for the first time since mid 2013 in November, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



Producer prices gained unexpectedly by 0.1 percent in November from prior year, following a 0.4 percent drop in October. This was the first annual increase since June 2013, when prices rose 0.2 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop in producer prices in November.



Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in nine months in December, driven by marked rise in new orders, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in December from 53.9 in November.



British consumer spending could be dampened this year by high inflation, that is largely driven by a weaker pound, Bank of England Chief Economist Andrew Haldane said Thursday.



Britons could 'throttle back' their spending plans somewhat this year after a robust 2016, Haldane said at an event in London, held by the think tank the Institute for Government.



The BoE policymaker also said that the full economic impact of 'Brexit' are yet to be known. The end-point of 'Brexit' negotiations is unknowable, he added.



Haldane also said that there was no single policy act that will lift the spirits of the economy, or create a more even recovery. He also noted that political uncertainty was clearly higher now though markets are relatively placid. There will be a reconciliation between the two at some point, he said.



The BoE rate-setter said that though the bank is watching lending to households, there was no cause for alarm as household borrowing was not tearing away, only growing moderately.



The buck has dropped to over a 2-week low of $1.2415 against the pound sterling Thursday afternoon, from Wednesday's high of around $1.2225.



The U.K. service sector expanded at the fastest pace since July 2015, fueled by strong new order growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The headline Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 56.2 in December from 55.2 in November.



The greenback has tumbled to a 3-week low of Y115.675 against the Japanese Yen Thursday afternoon, from Tuesday's high of around Y118.600.



