CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ: PSTB), the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, announced today that it is has hired three additional commercial banking officers for the Richmond, Virginia market.

Commercial Banking Team Additions

"We are very excited to have Sean Link, Robert Campbell, and Justin Ingram joining our commercial banking team in Richmond," stated Bobby Cowgill, Richmond Market President. "These accomplished bankers all have proven track records of building exceptional relationships and serving businesses in the Richmond community. We are confident that the addition of these bankers to our team will position us well to expand our presence and meet the needs of businesses in the dynamic Richmond market as we begin 2017."

Sean Link joins Park Sterling as a Senior Commercial Banker focused primarily on commercial operating businesses. A financial veteran with nearly 15 years in market commercial banking experience, he most recently served as a Senior Commercial Banker at Union Bank in Richmond. Prior to that, he held positions at other large regional banks in Richmond. He is a Richmond native and a graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business. Mr. Link is active in the Richmond community and currently attending the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management.

Robert Campbell, with over 10 years of banking experience, joins Park Sterling as a Commercial Banker focused primarily on commercial real estate relationships. He most recently served as a Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager at Essex Bank in Richmond. Prior to that, he held various positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, BB&T Bank and Keyworth Bank in Georgia. He is a graduate of Mercer University and the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management. He is immediate past president of the Richmond Chapter of the Risk Management Association, a banking industry trade organization.

Justin Ingram, with over 10 years of banking experience, joins Park Sterling as a Business Banker dedicated to serving the needs of locally based Richmond businesses. He most recently served as a commercial banker at Eastern Virginia Bank in Richmond. Prior to that, he held positions as a commercial banker at SunTrust Bank and Bank of Virginia. A native of Virginia, he is a graduate of Radford University. Mr. Ingram is an active member of the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Cherry, Chief Executive Officer of Park Sterling, commented, "We are delighted to announce the hiring of these talented bankers in Richmond which is now our largest commercial lending market. We remain committed to building a regional community banking franchise that is large enough to help people and businesses achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. A significant number of our directors and senior executives, like me, have deep personal roots in Virginia, so naturally we are excited about this opportunity to expand our team in the Commonwealth. Having enjoyed a significant part of my career in Richmond, I especially look forward to spending time in the market helping these new bankers build business and serve the community."

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with $3.2 billion in assets, is the largest community bank headquartered in the Charlotte area and has 56 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia, as well as in Richmond, Virginia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage banking, cash management, consumer and business finance, capital markets and wealth management services with a commitment to "Answers You Can Bank On(SM)". Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care that they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

