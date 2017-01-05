LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW - Keezel (www.keezel.co), the company behind the world's first portable VPN security device, announced today the launch of its limited edition Presidential Keezel to help users protect their online privacy in a post-US election world.

The Keezel is an easy-to-use, portable device that secures Internet connections on any device, anywhere. With just the push of a button, the Presidential Keezel encrypts the user's connection to protect all of his or her online data from hackers, as well as prevent ISPs or network admins from snooping on web activity.

The Presidential Keezel "HUUUGE" package will be available for the special price of $299 from January 5 to January 20, 2017 (Inauguration Day) on both the company's Indiegogo crowdfunding page and its webshop. The package includes one (1) golden Keezel device and a 4-year premium VPN subscription to last users the entire presidential term. In the event of a re-election, Keezel pledges to extend this VPN subscription by another 4 years at no cost. The Keezel VPN network currently consists of over 1250 servers in more than 160 countries, which makes it the perfect choice for people all over the world.

Keezel will be donating 10% of the proceeds from the Presidential Keezel sales to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), the leading nonprofit organization defending civil liberties in the digital world.

"We're starting off 2017 with a US government opposed to net neutrality and encryption and in favor of enhanced mass and targeted surveillance. In the UK, a whopping number of 48 government agencies can access anyone's browsing activity and private messages," said Keezel Co-Founder and CEO Aike Müller. "We're facing a global increase in online censorship and human rights violations, which is why the work of organizations such as the EFF is all the more important and necessary."

"Online privacy is being threatened across the globe. In some places, it's slowly being chipped away as websites are temporarily banned or taken offline. In others, it's completely stripped away by heavy monitoring and harsh penalties for those who dare to exercise their basic human rights," added Friso Schmid, Keezel Co-Founder and COO. "While the idea for the Presidential Keezel was prompted by the results of the US election, it's also a timely response to an overwhelming, global infringement on online privacy and security."

The Presidential Keezel will ship starting April 13, 2017 to celebrate the birthday of Thomas Jefferson, third President of the United States and a firm promoter and defender of freedom of speech.

The company is displaying its entire product line, including the limited edition Presidential Keezel at CES 2017, Booth 51443 Eureka Park, The Sands.

About the Keezel Company

The Keezel Company developed The Keezel to bring top-notch online security and privacy to consumers on the go, across all devices. The Keezel is an easy-to-use device that unlocks secure, fast and reliable encryption for all, at home or on the road. Through its partnerships with multiple VPN providers, Keezel Company offers users one of the largest and most reliable VPN networks in the world. The Keezel devices will launch in retail stores in 2017. Keezel is based in Amsterdam and was established in February 2015. For more info visit keezel.co.

Keezel is attending CES 2017 as part of the Dutch Trade Mission led by His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands, StartupDelta special envoy. The delegation consists of 30 ambitious high-tech Dutch startups that will be sharing a "Holland Startup Pavilion" in the Eureka Park.

