TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2016 was $27.98 resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.2%. This compares with the 21.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2016 was $19.45, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Energy 20.7% Materials 18.3% Consumer Discretionary 15.0% Financials 13.3% Industrials 12.2% Information Technology 10.4% Telecommunication Services 3.1% Real Estate 2.2% Consumer Staples 2.0% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9% Utilities 0.9%

The top ten investments which comprised 32.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2016 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 4.4% Bank of Montreal 3.6% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5% First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3% Open Text Corporation 3.2% Royal Bank of Canada 3.0% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.0% NVIDIA Corporation 2.9% CCL Industries Inc. 2.7% Enbridge Inc. 2.6%

