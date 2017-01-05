Xiaomi makes its CES debut with showcase of Mi TV 4

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leading technology company Xiaomi kicked off its CES debut in Las Vegas today with an announcement of Mi TV 4. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, Mi TV 4 has a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body. The 65-inch version is designed with a modular approach, with the separate Mi TV Bar consisting of the mainboard and a sound system that supports Dolby Atmos, delivering a stunning viewing experience within the home that rivals the experience in a cinema.

At the same time, Xiaomi unveiled its booth on the CES showfloor (LVCC, South Hall 3, #30309), which will display a range of over 70 products from Xiaomi's core range of smartphones, smart TVs, and smart routers, as well as dozens of Mi Ecosystem products in the smart home, health & fitness, personal transportation, smart toys, and other categories.

Mi Ecosystem covers hundreds of smart products manufactured by Xiaomi's ecosystem partners. What makes Xiaomi's approach to Internet of Things unique is the way it incubates and invests in specialized companies to effectively expand its product line in a highly scalable manner. As the world's most successful hardware incubator, Xiaomi has invested in 77 companies that design and manufacture products beyond the three core product categories designed in-house: smartphones, smart TVs and smart routers.

Xiaomi also announced today that over 23 million Mi Bands and 3.3 million webcams have been sold to date, and over 1 million Mi Air Purifiers are sold annually. Tying these smart products together is the Mi Ecosystem IoT platform, which now has over 50 million connected devices, with the Mi Home app crossing over 5 million daily active users.

Xiang Wang, Senior Vice President, Xiaomi, said: "We have proved that the Mi Ecosystem model works, and our focus going forward is to ensure that we can scale this model further in terms of products, and also geographically. CES, as a global event that showcases innovations from around the world, is the ideal place for us to kick off this effort."

At its media event today, Xiaomi also took the wraps off the white version of Mi MIX, a gorgeous work of art with a clean and modern finish. Mi MIX was first announced three months ago to wide acclaim. With a full display design jointly developed with world-renowned designer Philippe Starck, Mi MIX has an ultra-high screen-to-body ratio made possible because of new innovations that do away with the physical earpiece speaker and proximity sensor. The white version will be available in China later this year.

Hugo Barra, Vice President, Xiaomi, said: "Xiaomi is bringing a glimpse of the future to the world as we explore the frontiers of technological innovation to deliver even more amazing features to our users. We continue to push boundaries with the use of ceramic on smartphones, this time in white, which presents more challenges in terms of yield."

Mi TV 4: The thinnest ever Mi TV with revolutionary Dolby Atmos home theater

Since its first TV, Xiaomi has redefined what users expect from a smart TV. Mi TV 4 continues this trend in terms of design, visual and audio performance.

Mi TV 4 is extremely thin at 4.9mm. With a screen that goes almost all the way to the edge, the 4K display takes centerstage. This is further complemented by a transparent stand.

Mi TV 4 (65") has been crafted with a modular design approach first introduced with Mi TV 3. The TV set is separated into two parts: a 4K display and the Mi TV Bar, which incorporates both the motherboard and an independent sound system that now includes upfiring speakers. These speakers, together with a subwoofer and two rear wireless satellite speakers together make up the Mi TV 4 Dolby Atmos home theater.

Having such a design makes Mi TV 4 easily upgradeable, as changing the Mi TV Bar will make any TV like a brand new product, while keeping the 4K panel unchanged.

Mi TV 4 will be available in China at a later date, with an estimated price well under US$2000 for the 65-inch version that comes with the Dolby Atmos home theater.

Key features of Mi TV 4:

4K display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels)

4.9mm ultra-thin metal body

Quad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor

Independent Dolby Atmos cinematic sound system

Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding

Deep learning AI system for intelligent recommendations

Sizes: 49"/ 55"/ 65"

Additional media assets, including product and launch event images, as well as executive profiles are available here: http://bit.ly/Xiaomi_CES2017

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi was founded in 2010 by serial entrepreneur Lei Jun based on the vision "innovation for everyone". We believe that high-quality products built with cutting-edge technology should be made accessible to everyone. Wecreate remarkable hardware, software, and Internet services for and with the help of our Mi fans.We incorporate their feedback into our product range, which currently includes Mi and Redmi smartphones, Mi TVs and set-top boxes, Mi routers, and Mi Ecosystem products including smart home products, wearables and otheraccessories.With more than 70 million handsets sold in 2015, Xiaomi is expanding its footprint across the world to become a global brand.

Media Contacts

Kaylene Hong

khong@xiaomi.com