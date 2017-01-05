sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 05.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,825 Euro		+0,411
+5,54 %
WKN: 854501 ISIN: US6517185046 Ticker-Symbol: NWP 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEWPARK RESOURCES INC7,825+5,54 %