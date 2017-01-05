Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Radioactive Waste Management Market, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2016 2022" report to their offering.

Global Radioactive Waste Management Market is anticipated to reach $5627.5 million, a CAGR of approx. 17%, during 2016-2022.

Radioactive waste is contaminated material which is produced by radioactivity. The global radioactive market is driven by an increase in demand for nuclear power plants to generate electricity or energy and a regulatory framework for radioactive waste to protect the environment and people from hazardous effects. The global radioactive waste management market is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is one of the authorities which provides a regulatory framework to its member states as safety standards and a wide range of services such as integrated regulatory review services, integrated nuclear infrastructure review, and an operational safety review team to protect the environment and people from the harmful effects of radioactive activities. However, there are some restraint factors, such as risk associated with transportation of waste and high cost of treatment, hampering the growth of the global radioactive waste management market.

The global radioactive waste management market is segregated on the basis of waste type, reactor type, technology and application.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Geographical Analysis

7. Company Profiles

