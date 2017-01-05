Supermicro Introduces Latest SUPERO' Desktop and Gaming Solutions at CES 2017

Wide New Range of 7th Generation Intel® Core' processor-based Motherboards and Systems

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in compute, storage, and networking technologies and green computing is introducing an extensive range of next-generation desktop and gaming motherboards and solutions during CES 2017 in the Bellagio Hotel, Penthouse Suite 31063.

Fueled by the latest 7th generation Intel® Core' processor (formerly Kaby Lake) innovations, the new range of motherboard products come with Z270, H270, Q270, as well as the most cost-effective B250 chipsets. Relying on decades of expertise in designing professional server and storage solutions, these SuperO motherboards are equipped with a rich set of features optimized for users ranging from SOHO customers to the most demanding BYOC gamers and PC enthusiasts with the following series:

Professional Gaming (PG) - C7Z270-PG is designed for PC enthusiasts who enjoy tweaking the hardware to its limits. C7Z270-PG incorporates Intel's Optane' Technology, dual M.2 and U.2 ports that are capable supporting RAID 0, 1, and 5. C7Z270-PG provides the best-in-class feature sets, performance and reliability for the most demanding enthusiasts.

Core Gaming (CG) - C7Z270-CG, C7Z270-CG-L, C7H270-CG-ML are designed for mainstream gamers or anyone who seek a solid well-rounded board that does away with the nonsensical features, and focuses purely on the essentials at an affordable price. C7Z270-CG and C7Z270-CG-L both support Intel's Optane' Technology and feature dual M.2 ports.

Core Business (CB) - C7Q270-CB-ML is designed for SOHO and SMB users who want to enjoy the legendary Supermicro quality and reliability. C7Q270-CB-ML equips with Intel Q270 chipset that features Intel vPro' for business class performance and security.

"The latest Intel Core CPU family is the next step in computing and we have leveraged all of the new innovations like Optane SSD technology, improved processor and memory overclocking flexibility, features and performance, NVMe RAID and SATA RAID, M.2 interface and U.2 interface, as well as VR and DX12 support to create products with the highest quality to fulfill every desire of our customers," said Ivan Tay, VP of Product Management at Supermicro. "With this generation, we have created a wider and more comprehensive range of desktop and gaming products than ever before."

In addition to the motherboard portfolio Supermicro is also showing three new systems for high performance gamers, mainstream users and business power users.

SYS-5130AD-T - Featuring a brand new CSE-GS5A-753K chassis with a titanium black trim, 750-watt 80PLUS Gold power supply, and the latest Pro Gaming C7Z270-PG motherboard, the SYS-5130AD-T has the features that high performance gamers demand, and in a pre-validated configuration.

SYS-5130DB-IL - Enabling customers to have a budget friendly system that features a mix of all the latest technologies, SYS-5130DB-IL is equipped with C7ZB250-CG-ML motherboard, a feature-rich CSE-DS3A-261B mini-tower chassis, and a 260W power supply.

SYS-5130DQ-IL - Aiming for the B2B user, the SYS-5130DQ-IL incorporates an all-black mini-tower chassis, 260W 80PLUS Bronze power supply and the C7Q270-CB-ML supporting Intel's vPro technology. In addition, the system comes with Kensington Lock support and an intrusion chassis sensor security feature that make this system ideal for the business, government and education markets.

For more information on Supermicro's complete range of SuperO desktop and gaming solutions, please visit www.supero.com.

Follow Supermicro on Facebook and Twitter to receive their latest news and announcements.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

SuperO, Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Intel, Intel Core, vPro and Optane are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F