Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2017) - Taipan Resources Inc. (TSXV: TPN) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Molori Energy Inc."("Molori" or "the Company"). As the Company advances its business model in oil and gas production in Texas, the core business has shifted from oil and gas exploration to oil and gas production. Management believes our new name better reflects the core business activities of the company.

Effective at the opening of the market on January 6, 2017, the common shares of Molori Energy Inc. will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MOL". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 60870N100.

About Taipan

Taipan Resources Inc. is in the business of consolidating producing oil and gas asset blocks in stable hydro carbon producing regions. Taipan has a 25% working interest in 57 oil and gas leases owned by Ponderosa Engergy, LLC. These leases cover 7,314 acres, and are located in the bifurcated Texas Panhandle. Through its subsidiary "Lion Petroleum Corp.", Taipan also has a 20% non-operated interest in Block 1 and a 100% operated-interest in Block 2B onshore Kenya.

