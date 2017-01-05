Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2017) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release of January 3, 2017, that at a Court hearing on January 4, 2017, the BC Government sought to adjourn the Company's application for document production, and to argue that the judicial review hearing should not proceed on January 17-19, 2017 as planned. In doing so, government lawyers attempted to rely upon the fact that recently (following China Minerals' initiation of litigation) the government had reversed the transfer to a First Nation entity of lands in respect of which China Minerals holds mineral claims.

China Minerals' legal counsel, McMillan LLP, contested the government's positions in Court, and argued that it is important that the Court hear the case as it raises very important issues of how the government intends to treat third party rights.

The Court has now decided to set additional hearing time (January 16-20, 2017) to hear the various motions during the same week that the judicial review itself is scheduled to be heard. In doing so, the Court noted that this case has important implications for the mining industry.

China Minerals is very pleased with this ruling, it looks forward to the hearing later this month, and it remains committed to protecting its long term legal rights and interests.

China Minerals supports reconciliation between the province of BC and aboriginal groups - provided existing third party rights are protected or properly compensated.

Further Information on the Company's Legal Action

For further information on the legal action see the Company's news releases dated: January 25, 2016, March 9, 2016, May 25, 2016, August 29, 2016, October 18, 2016 and January 3, 2017, copies of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. and Beijing, China. China Minerals' goal is to build an international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at 1-888-629-1505 or the Company at (604) 629-1505, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"signed by Ling Zhu"

Ling Zhu

Executive Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in China Minerals' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "appear", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Although China Minerals has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and China Minerals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.