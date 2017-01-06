Pembina Pipeline Corporation Receives Approvals for North East British Columbia Expansion

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) has received regulatory approval for and initiated construction on its previously announced $235 million expansion of its pipeline infrastructure in northeast British Columbia ("B.C.") (the "NEBC Expansion" or "the Project").

"With regulatory sanctioning of the NEBC Expansion, we have secured approvals for the majority of the projects within our conventional pipelines business," said Paul Murphy, Pembina Senior Vice President, Pipelines & Crude Oil Facilities. "The NEBC Expansion strengthens Pembina's presence within the prolific geology of northeast B.C. and is located in close proximity to a variety of area producers who may have future transportation needs."

The Project entails the construction of approximately 145 kilometres of 12-inch diametre pipeline with a base design capacity of up to 75,000 barrels per day that will parallel much of the existing Blueberry pipeline system northwest of Taylor, B.C. to the Highway/Blair Creek area of B.C. The NEBC Expansion will provide a conduit for natural gas liquids and condensate produced in the liquids-rich Montney resource play to access the Company's downstream pipeline systems that feed into markets in the Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta area. Pembina anticipates bringing the NEBC Expansion on-stream in late 2017.

Customer Update

As disclosed earlier this year, one of Pembina's customers at its Resthaven gas processing facility filed for receivership. Through the receivership process, Pembina continued to provide gas processing services, while a trustee was engaged as receiver to sell the customer's assets. The receiver has finalized a purchase and sale agreement with a privately held corporation. As part of this purchase and sale agreement, Pembina expects that all previously executed agreements with Pembina will be assigned and fully assumed without any modifications. The receiver expects to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2017.

"The approval of our NEBC Expansion and impending resolution to this receivership are a great start to 2017," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to the year ahead and the transformation it will bring for our Company and our shareholders as we bring the bulk of our assets under construction into service and start generating associated cash flows."

