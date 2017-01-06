SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc. (Zodiac®), a leading manufacturer of innovative automatic pool cleaners and pool equipment, announces the new Polaris® 9650iQ Sport, which provides premium robotic cleaning performance with the convenience of iAquaLink Control. By connecting to a home's Wi-Fi network, the Polaris 9650iQ Sport makes life easier for pool owners, builders and servicers by allowing access to real-time scheduling, programming, and troubleshooting from any smart device using the iAquaLink app. The Polaris 9650iQ Sport is part of Zodiac's Trade Series Exclusive lineup of products intended for sale only by brick-and-mortar dealers and not available for resale on the Internet.

Offering best-in-class features and performance, the 9650iQ Sport sets the standard for innovative robotic pool cleaners. The 9650iQ Sport, as well as all of the newest additions to Polaris' lineup of automatic pool cleaners, will be shown at the 2017 Atlantic City Pool & Spa Show, Jan. 24 - 26 at Booth #2437.

The Polaris 9650iQ Sport delivers on user-driven needs with leading-edge features including:

iAquaLink Control - connect to home Wi-Fi for access anytime, anywhere

Intuitive Convenience at Your Fingertips: remote control, recurring cleaning schedules, Easy Lift System and more

Easy to Monitor Cleaner Status: with dirty canister indicator, countdown timer, and troubleshooting tips

Tangle-Reducing Swivel: low-torque watertight swivel keeps cable from tangling during operation, and is now available on all Polaris 4WD robotic cleaners

4-Wheel Drive: climbs over obstacles and won't get stuck

"Zodiac has been at the forefront of innovation and is a leader in connecting pool equipment to the Internet to deliver the perfect pool experience for pool owners and help pool pros be more successful," said Michelle Kenyon, vice president of marketing for Zodiac Pool Systems. "iAquaLink is widely acknowledged as the most user-friendly and intuitive pool automation app on the market. Incorporating its functionality within our most advanced robotic cleaner is something pool owners and pool pros can be excited about for 2017."

Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Zodiac representative for more information and to review the Trade Series Policy. For more information on the Polaris 9650iQ Sport, visit www.polarispool.com.

About Zodiac Pool Solutions

Zodiac is a global provider of premium equipment and solutions for in-ground residential swimming pools and spas. The company has a rich heritage of innovation excellence dating back more than 100 years.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Zodiac Pool Solutions, is a global leader in swimming pool and spa products and services. The company's comprehensive product lines are marketed under the leading brand names of Zodiac, Polaris, Jandy Pro Series, Nature2®, and Cover-Pools®. Zodiac is the leading provider of premium, innovative pool and spa products and is committed to designing and producing the most energy efficient, earth-friendly pool products and systems available. To learn more about Zodiac, visit www.zodiac.com or call 800-822-7933.

Media contact:

Chancelor Shay

(W)right On Communications

cshay@wrightoncomm.com

858/755-5411



