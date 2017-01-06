

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co (BA) 737 jetliners, as the carrier plots rapid expansion in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The transaction, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks, the report said.



According to the reports The deal includes firm orders for at least 50 of Boeing's 737 Max, and renegotiated terms for 42 of the single-aisle jets that SpiceJet originally ordered in 2014. The 92 Max jets would be valued at about $10.1 billion at current list prices, before the discounts that are customary for large purchases.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX