sprite-preloader
Freitag, 06.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,83 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 897914 ISIN: US23918K1088 Ticker-Symbol: TRL 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVITA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,71
62,33
05.01.
61,78
62,20
05.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVITA INC
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAVITA INC62,830,00 %