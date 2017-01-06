GAC Motor to Release Three Brand Defining Vehicles at NAIAS 2017

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The only Chinese automaker to exhibit at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) at Cobo Center in Detroit, US, GAC Motor is also making history as the first Chinese automaker to present on the main show floor.

The company will continue breaking new grounds at the 2017 NAIAS by debuting three innovative new vehicles, including a hybrid crossover concept car, a new SUV and the first electric vehicle that represent the highest level of GAC Engineering's independent research and development as well as unparalleled technological capabilities. The upcoming launch ceremony on January 9 is drawing attention from leading media organizations worldwide.

GAC Motor made their world premiere at the 2015 NAIAS and debuted the now best-selling GS4, demonstrating a world-class auto brand that thrives to meet the expectations of consumers around the world.

The NAIAS is a global stage for companies to debut brand defining vehicles and technologies, the trade show has the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders.

"The US has one of the most developed auto industries in the world with a hundred years of auto history and culture, people have reached social consensus in the essential attributes of cars, and high-quality auto products have very broad market space," said Yu Jun, general manager of GAC Motor. "GAC Motor is dedicated to bringing the elite vehicles to global consumers as we expand our brand in the overseas market."

GAC Motor has achieved more than 80 percent average compound annual growth rate for six consecutive years. The company has sold 370,000 vehicles in 2016, a 97 percent year-on-year increase that makes the company the fastest growing auto brand in China while establishing sales and services networks in 14 countries as the company expands further in the international market, including the recent mega launch events of GS4 in Bahrain and Nigeria and tripling the number of cars sold in Bahrain a year after entering the market as the best-selling Chinese auto brand in the country.

Centered on GAC Automotive Engineering Institute, GAC Motor has expanded a global automotive R&D network supported by the company's technology center, top global suppliers and research institutes. In addition to the major new vehicle launch at the NAIAS, GAC Motor is also planning to release their vehicles in the North American market in 2018 after the market survey, obtaining certification and regulation and communicating with potential dealers.

"By emphasizing on independent and innovative research, adhering to the highest international standards in product quality and establishing world-class car manufacturing systems, we've gained trust from more than 800,000 car owners worldwide, and we will continue bringing our brand to more consumers globally with new products and events," remarked Yu.

