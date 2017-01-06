TOKYO, Jan 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. ("JCBI"), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., is pleased to announce a new partnership for JCB merchant acquiring business with Procesos Medios de Pago S.A. ("Procesos"), one of the largest merchant acquirers in the Peruvian market. With this agreement, JCB cards started to be accepted at more than 70,000 Procesos merchants throughout Peru.JCBI has begun building a merchant acceptance network in Peru from 2003 to facilitate card use for the 3 million annual international visitors drawn by Peru's twelve World Heritage Sites, including the historic sanctuary of Machu Picchu and the lines and geoglyphs of Nazca. While the new partnership enables JCBI to further its aim of expanding JCB brand card acceptance in Peru, it also provides Procesos with the means to bring more sales opportunities to its merchants.Procesos, established in Lima in 1999, is one of the two largest acquiring and processing companies in Peru, and has sharply increased the number of affiliated merchants, reaching around 70,000 in the country.Kimihisa Imada, Deputy President of JCBI, said, "Peru is one of the most important markets for JCB's global business expansion and we are pleased to welcome our new partner to the JCB network. I am certain this new partnership with Procesos will bring more benefits and convenience to JCB cardmembers visiting the country. JCBI is honored to team up with the one of the Peruvian market leader, Procesos, and we look forward to working closely together in order to bring benefit and convenience to both JCB cardmembers and Procesos merchants."Felipe Venturo Denegri, General Manager of Procesos, said, "As one of the leading payment solution providers in Peru, we are honored to welcome JCB as a new partner brand in our merchant network. We strongly believe that with this partnership, Procesos will be able to strengthen the service line-up for its customers. We are excited to capture JCB transactions which will be generated by worldwide JCB cardmembers."About ProcesosProcesos established in 1999 is a corporation, whose shareholders are Peruvian major financial entities. Procesos facilitates and simplifies methods of electronic payments, transactions and digital information in both financial and non-financial areas. Procesos is a network administrator of more than 70,000 affiliated merchants that accept debit and credit cards. Procesos guarantees the customers innovative, reliable, secure and opportune transactions and other services. For more information, visit: https://www.mc.com.pe/index.asp (Spanish only)About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 31 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 23 countries and territories, with more than 100 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with more than 350 leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, visit: www.jcbcorporate.com/englishNote: Statistics in About JCB are as of September 2016.ContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Ayako TanakaCorporate PlanningPhone: +81-3-5778-8390Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.