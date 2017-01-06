

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Friday for a second straight day, following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 76.52 points or 0.39 percent to 19,444.17, off a low of 19,354.44 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.7 percent, while Canon is declining 0.3 percent, Toshiba is down 0.1 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent.



Toyota is declining almost 2 percent after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to raise taxes on the automaker over its plans to build cars in Mexico for sale in the U.S. market.



Other automakers are also weak. Honda is lower by more than 1 percent and Yamaha is losing almost 3 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors as well as Mazda Motor are down 2 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is losing more than 5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is down almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Nichirei Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent and Kyowa Hakko Kirin is rising more than 2 percent. On the flip side, JFE Holdings is losing 3 percent and T&D Holdings is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 115 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a lackluster session Thursday ahead of the release of the closely-watched Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday. A report released by payroll processor ADP this morning showed weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.



While the Nasdaq rose 10.93 points or 0.2 percent to 5,487.94, the Dow dipped 42.87 points or 0.2 percent to 19,899.29 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.75 points or 0.1 percent to 2,269.00.



The major European markets ended slightly higher on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures rose for a second day Thursday after government data confirmed a big drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI oil for February climbed $0.50, or 0.9 percent, to settle at $53.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



