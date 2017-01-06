AEG Responds To False Accusations Against Company And Owner Philip Anschutz

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --"We are aware of recent attacks upon our owner, Mr. Philip Anschutz. These attempts to perpetuate and spread false news on a variety of topics are part of a long-running and coordinated attempt by our competitors to smear AEG and our many businesses, including our live music and facilities divisions. These attempts have failed before, and will fail again because actions speak louder than words and our track record demonstrates a strong commitment to both diversity and sustainability, two of our most critical core values.

Throughout our 20 year history, AEG and AEG Live have worked hard to create a supportive and inclusive environment that respects the rights of all employees, artists and fans, as well as promoting a philosophy of sustainability throughout the world. We believe that true creativity is best expressed in an environment where everyone has the right to say what they believe in an unbiased and uncensored environment."

