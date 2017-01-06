Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) is pleased to announce the closing of the Westland Distillery acquisition. Further to the acquisition of Bruichladdich in 2012 and the Domaine des Hautes Glaces yesterday, the acquisition of Westland expands further Rémy Cointreau's portfolio into the fast growing high-end single malt whisky category.

Valérie Chapoulaud-Floquet, CEO of the Rémy Cointreau Group, comments: "We are thrilled to welcome Westland into the Rémy Cointreau family, adding to our portfolio a distinctly American-style single malt whiskey. But it goes beyond that: we share the same values that have driven the success of Westland, such as the importance of terroir, a combination of ancestral savoir-faire and progressive mind-set as well as time and patience. Westland's high provenance whiskeys reflect the singular character of the Pacific Northwest terroir, from natural world-class ingredients, to traditional distillation methods and an ageing process in new varietals of oak, in an ideally humid environment for the maturation of whiskey. We are confident the Rémy Cointreau Group can help this exceptional brand live up to its potential, by developing it further across the United States before expanding it globally in the future."

Master Distiller and co-Founder Matt Hofmann adds: "The Westland team is extremely excited to be joining the Rémy Cointreau group. Not only will we be maintaining and expanding our vision for Westland and the American single malt whiskey category, but we will have the assistance and guidance from a strategic partner whose philosophy so perfectly aligns with our own. With the assistance of the Rémy Cointreau team, we're very much looking forward to sharing this vision with more people around the world for years to come."

About Rémy Cointreau:

The Rémy Cointreau Group is a leading operator in the global Wine Spirits market with sales of €1,050.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2016 and approximately 1,800 employees. The Rémy Cointreau Group, whose origins in the Charente region date back to 1724, is the result of the merger in 1990 of the holding companies of the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, which controlled E. Rémy Martin Cie SA and Cointreau Cie SA respectively. Rémy Cointreau has a portfolio of global, upmarket brands, including the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Domaine des Hautes Glaces spirits. Rémy Cointreau is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

About Westland Distillery:

Based in Seattle, WA, Westland Distillery produces whiskey that offers a distinctly American single malt style. Westland boasts a portfolio of high-end single malts, with a price range of between USD70 and USD125.

