The MEDICREA Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, announced today that the Company will host one-on-one investor meetings during the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as part of the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Denys SOURNAC, President and CEO, Richard 'Rick' KIENZLE, Chief Commercial and Business Development Officer, and Fabrice KILFIGER, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for meetings beginning Monday, January 9 until Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Interested parties should contact Brian RITCHIE via email at britchie@lifesciadvisors.com to schedule a meeting.

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com

MEDICREA specializes in bringing pre-operative digital planning and pre and post-operative analytical services to the world of complex spine. Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is an SME with 150 employees worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and deep learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, MEDICREA is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and limiting time spent in the O.R.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

MEDICREA is listed on ALTERNEXT Paris ISIN: FR 0004178572 Ticker: ALMED

