

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 1.0 percent climb in the previous month. The measure has been rising since August.



Compared to last year, goods were 2.3 percent and services 2.0 percent more expensive in December.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3 percent annually in December and those of clothing and footwear increased by 1.3 percent. At the same time, costs for household goods registered a decline of 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from November, when it rose by 0.1 percent.



The consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in 2016 compared to the average of 2015, the agency said.



